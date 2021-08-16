Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Cap Hits $14.56 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 32.7% against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $14.56 million and $202,396.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.83 or 0.06963245 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00154987 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,822,691 coins and its circulating supply is 78,822,593 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

