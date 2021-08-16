Meten EdtechX Education Group (METX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:METX opened at $0.56 on Monday. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Meten EdtechX Education Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

