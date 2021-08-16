Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at CIBC

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTRAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTRAF opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.17. Metro has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

