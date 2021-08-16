MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 178.9% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 396,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 70,422 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of CMU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.79. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,928. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

