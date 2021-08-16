Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Micron Technology by 24.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $70.92 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,475,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,122 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,198 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

