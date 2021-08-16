Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Shares of MU opened at $70.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.60.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,122 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,198 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

