Millennium Management LLC Acquires 10,714 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INBX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 471.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 36.1% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 33.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 165.5% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 114,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 240.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $27.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 6.06. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.33.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 114.87% and a negative net margin of 742.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INBX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Inhibrx Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

