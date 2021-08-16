Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,295 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HESM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $7,476,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $4,484,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HESM stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.09. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $617.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.20%.

HESM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

