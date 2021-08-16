Millennium Management LLC Sells 12,763 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,763 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $116.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.35 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,638. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

