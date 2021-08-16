Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 121,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CNX Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNX shares. Bank of America lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $11.48 on Monday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. On average, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

