Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,426 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth about $35,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth about $3,294,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth about $469,000. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth about $5,772,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth about $5,786,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of ROCK opened at $73.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.