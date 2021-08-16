MimbleWimbleCoin Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.53 or 0.00012182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $59.58 million and $223,895.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.10 or 0.00431644 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $688.62 or 0.01515729 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,765,990 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

