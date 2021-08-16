Minter Network (BIP) Price Up 23.8% Over Last Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $17.18 million and approximately $27,388.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00053004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00046126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00137168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00159046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,127.22 or 0.99919121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,590,275,626 coins and its circulating supply is 4,385,066,059 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

