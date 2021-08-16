Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.33.

MI.UN traded up C$0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching C$24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,872. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.92. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$15.84 and a 52-week high of C$25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$879.67 million and a P/E ratio of 12.34.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

