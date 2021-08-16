Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Down 72.2% in July

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MITSY remained flat at $$478.66 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.74. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $311.02 and a 12 month high of $502.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

