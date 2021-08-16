Mizuho Trims Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Target Price to $9.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.70.

CRK opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

