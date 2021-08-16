Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.50 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.56 million.Model N also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

NYSE:MODN opened at $33.22 on Monday. Model N has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MODN. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.20.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

