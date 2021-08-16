Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.14. 574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,080. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $731.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

