Moneytoken Price Reaches $0.0001 (IMT)

Moneytoken (CURRENCY:IMT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Moneytoken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moneytoken has a market cap of $1.09 million and $28,635.00 worth of Moneytoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moneytoken has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moneytoken Coin Profile

Moneytoken (IMT) is a coin. Moneytoken’s total supply is 19,155,705,310 coins and its circulating supply is 11,369,423,186 coins. Moneytoken’s official Twitter account is @MoneyToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moneytoken is https://reddit.com/r/MoneyToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moneytoken’s official website is moneytoken.com . Moneytoken’s official message board is medium.com/@moneytoken

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneyToken is a blockchain-based financial lending platform that allows the participants to hold onto their cryptocurrency and spend cash at the same time. The MoneyToken platform offers the participants the option to take out a loan using their cryptocurrency asset, in exchange, they receive a loan amount in a stable currency. To complete the agreement the user needs to pay back the loan to receive the digital asset back. The IMT Token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 utility token used as a deposit method, discount on the platform fees and provides the opportunity to become a creditor. “

Buying and Selling Moneytoken

