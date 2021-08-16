Monkey Project (MONK) Trading 49.9% Higher Over Last Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $5,102.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,787,291 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

