Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $18.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

