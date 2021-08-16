Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montrose Environmental Group Inc. provides environmental services principally in the United States. The company’s operating segment consists Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna and human health. Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation and operations and maintenance services. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MEG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $59.62. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,865. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Montrose Environmental Group (MEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.