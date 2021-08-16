Morgan Stanley Buys 12,593 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $12,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $638,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of RYH stock opened at $308.67 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $224.33 and a twelve month high of $312.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.