Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $12,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 75.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $59,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $108.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 0.31. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Middlesex Water news, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total transaction of $316,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,702. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

