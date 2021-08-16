Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,280 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 51,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Chevron by 27.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 249,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

CVX traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.62. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

