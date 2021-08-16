Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Has $680,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $44,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.85. The stock had a trading volume of 184,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,914,343. The company has a market capitalization of $134.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.89. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. boosted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.