Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after acquiring an additional 305,804 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237,452 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $163,910,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 397,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,194,000 after purchasing an additional 184,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $816.73. 792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,186. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $845.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $816.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,757 shares of company stock worth $13,371,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.28.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

