Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $471,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,947 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 77.9% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 19.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Target by 28.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.05.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.52. 35,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,624. The company has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $134.67 and a one year high of $267.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

