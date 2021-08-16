Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,950 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $230,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 177.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.84. The company had a trading volume of 300,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,704,210. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.