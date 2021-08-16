Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novartis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,884,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,924,000 after acquiring an additional 153,982 shares in the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,934. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

