Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 800.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

FB stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.14. 128,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,192,486. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

