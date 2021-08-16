Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 910 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 97,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,049. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

