Moving iMage Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Moving iMage Technologies’ (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 17th. Moving iMage Technologies had issued 4,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 8th. The total size of the offering was $12,600,000 based on an initial share price of $3.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

MITQ stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. Moving iMage Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

