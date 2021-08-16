MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,642 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 151.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 42,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $85.70 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.