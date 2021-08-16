MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MSM. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $85.70 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.68.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $49,169,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

