Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Mueller Industries worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 40,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,924,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

MLI stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $48.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.