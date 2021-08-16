Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.92 Million

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will announce $57.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.51 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $213.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.76 million to $225.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $486.72 million, with estimates ranging from $426.64 million to $546.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $307,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,976,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after buying an additional 140,967 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after buying an additional 597,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $42,191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after buying an additional 102,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

MYOV opened at $21.52 on Monday. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.86.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.