Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.92 Million

Brokerages predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will announce $57.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.51 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $213.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.76 million to $225.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $486.72 million, with estimates ranging from $426.64 million to $546.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $307,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,976,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after buying an additional 140,967 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after buying an additional 597,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $42,191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after buying an additional 102,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

MYOV opened at $21.52 on Monday. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

