Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post sales of $164.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.07 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $145.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $685.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $639.72 million to $705.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $679.23 million, with estimates ranging from $632.88 million to $715.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYGN. Raymond James began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MYGN stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 307,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $36.07.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $2,664,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,181,532.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 397,157 shares of company stock valued at $13,274,627. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

