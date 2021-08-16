NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $6.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 107,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 108,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 158.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

