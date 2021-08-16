Narwhal Capital Management Has $10.92 Million Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. CMC Materials comprises about 1.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management owned approximately 0.25% of CMC Materials worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CMC Materials by 304.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.09. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,943. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.54. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.45 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.43 and a beta of 1.12.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

