Narwhal Capital Management Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,122 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,198. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.01. 210,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,305,963. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.60.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

