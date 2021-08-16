Narwhal Capital Management Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 53,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 9.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.34. 597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,442. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.28. The stock has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.64%.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.