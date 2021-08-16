Narwhal Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in DraftKings by 2,821.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in DraftKings by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in DraftKings by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $17,906,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,334,973 shares of company stock worth $219,296,927. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.61. 88,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,608,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

