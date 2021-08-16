National Bank Financial Boosts Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$17.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.63.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$465.60 million and a P/E ratio of 13.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.39 and a 1-year high of C$15.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding bought 20,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,104.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,228 shares in the company, valued at C$16,404,144.82. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,060,040.70. Insiders acquired a total of 89,435 shares of company stock worth $1,520,637 over the last 90 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

