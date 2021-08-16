National Bank Financial Comments on Maverix Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of MMX stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $679.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,267,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after buying an additional 754,763 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 720,157 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 874,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

