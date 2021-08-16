National Bank Financial Cuts OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$3.25

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OceanaGold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.47.

OGC opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -25.27. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.38.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac purchased 100,000 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

