National Bankshares Raises Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$39.50

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$44.67.

AND stock opened at C$43.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.39. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$31.81 and a one year high of C$50.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

