National Bankshares Raises Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$58.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.00.

Shares of HCG traded up C$1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$41.71. The company had a trading volume of 284,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,038. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.34. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$21.00 and a 1-year high of C$42.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 4.6327892 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

