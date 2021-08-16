Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Hits $0.0002

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Naviaddress coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.30 or 0.00906143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00104761 BTC.

Naviaddress Coin Profile

NAVI is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

