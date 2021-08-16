Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the July 15th total of 88,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 526,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.34. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $505.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

